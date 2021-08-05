Brickley Wealth Management Acquires 156,637 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brickley Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 603,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 21.0% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $82,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.31. 1,576,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

