Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.580 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist dropped their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.25.
NYSE ENV traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.59. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
