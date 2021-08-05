Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.580 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist dropped their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.25.

Get Envestnet alerts:

NYSE ENV traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.59. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.