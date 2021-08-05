Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Lessened by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

NFLX stock traded up $7.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $524.89. 2,515,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,359. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.23. The company has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.