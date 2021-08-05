Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,901 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUR. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Murphy Oil stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,086,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,812. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.43. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

