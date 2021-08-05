Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 854,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $63.39. 1,318,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,201. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.