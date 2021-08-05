Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Price Reaches $0.0134 on Top Exchanges

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $186,712.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00058870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.91 or 0.00917113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00097605 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00042865 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

LEDU is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

