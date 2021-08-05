Swingby (SWINGBY) One Day Volume Hits $1.46 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Swingby has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $15.43 million and $1.46 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001796 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00058870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,825,639 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

