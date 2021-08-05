$146.86 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to post $146.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.94 million and the lowest is $132.77 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $83.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $514.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.54 million to $543.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $894.73 million, with estimates ranging from $837.40 million to $952.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

FTAI traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 216,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.