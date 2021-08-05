$14.28 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will report $14.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.05 billion and the highest is $14.44 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $13.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $57.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.29 billion to $57.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $60.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.33 billion to $62.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.05.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,507 shares of company stock worth $14,488,075. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $548,149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,583,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,591. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $255.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

