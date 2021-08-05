Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Brokerages expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $8.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.17. 1,734,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,076. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

