Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.40 Million

Analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to post sales of $55.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $56.30 million. Despegar.com reported sales of -$9.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 669.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $324.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $368.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $571.62 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $585.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Despegar.com.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million.

DESP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of DESP stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 289,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,621. The company has a market capitalization of $909.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,241,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.