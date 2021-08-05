Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ACA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 468,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,400. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACA. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.