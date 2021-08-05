Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.70 million-$212.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.49 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.50. The stock had a trading volume of 195,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,913. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.76. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

