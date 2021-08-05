Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Get Clarivate alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLVT. B. Riley lifted their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.02. 7,327,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,637. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Roedel bought 19,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,361.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,683.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,795,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,670,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.