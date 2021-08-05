The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $93,560,278.98 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $93,560,278.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $10,505,642.75.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92.

On Monday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,185. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

