Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,561,000 after purchasing an additional 172,091 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 491,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,340,000 after acquiring an additional 60,974 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 438,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PIPR stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.16. The stock had a trading volume of 83,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,847. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $135.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,213 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $299,086.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

