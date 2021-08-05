Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for STMicroelectronics (STM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for STMicroelectronics (EPA: STM):

7/30/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/30/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €37.90 ($44.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/29/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/29/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €36.50 ($42.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/29/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/23/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/22/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/13/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €35.50 ($41.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/5/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €36.50 ($42.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/17/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA:STM traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during trading on Thursday, hitting €35.52 ($41.78). 2,860,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.63. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.