Dvision Network One Day Volume Reaches $22.99 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dvision Network has a market cap of $58.91 million and $22.99 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00058769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.70 or 0.00916812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00097377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042875 BTC.

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

