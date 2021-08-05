Eden (EDN) Price Up 32.8% Over Last Week

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Eden has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eden has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00058769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.70 or 0.00916812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00097377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042875 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

