Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.14. 2,553,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,293. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.53. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.