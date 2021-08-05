Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,364,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,838,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.27.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.42. 1,599,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock worth $12,778,934 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

