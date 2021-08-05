$352.52 Million in Sales Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will post $352.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.25 million and the highest is $380.00 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $275.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 20.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

NYSE:HLI traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.71. The company had a trading volume of 240,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,985. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $91.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 in the last 90 days. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

