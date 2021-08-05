Symmetry Investments LP Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Symmetry Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Century Aluminum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of CENX traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $10.92. 6,237,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $983.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

