Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.48 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 266,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,356. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.67. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

