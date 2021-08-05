TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,903,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124,085. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $370.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.93. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.86.

In related news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

