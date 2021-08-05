National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.050-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.800 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NFG. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.23.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NYSE NFG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $51.97. 268,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,014. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.