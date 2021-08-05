Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 442,689 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,529. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $276,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,213.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,197 shares of company stock worth $2,983,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

