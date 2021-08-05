Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider Sells $206,250.00 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.01. 821,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,487. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 75,460 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 199,150 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,585,000 after acquiring an additional 218,982 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,444,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.