SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Major Shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel Sells 50,000 Shares

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marc Sanford Schessel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Sanford Schessel sold 150,000 shares of SCWorx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $364,500.00.

SCWorx stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,384,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,026. SCWorx Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.93.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 159.23% and a negative return on equity of 147.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SCWorx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SCWorx during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SCWorx during the first quarter worth $149,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

