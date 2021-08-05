Insider Selling: United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Insider Sells 1,303 Shares of Stock

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $42,972.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,623.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UBOH remained flat at $$34.95 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $37.71.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.17% of United Bancshares worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.