Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,445,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.67. 524,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,754. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $180.08. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

