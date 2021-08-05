Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.64 Million

Analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report sales of $131.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.62 million and the lowest is $129.66 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $127.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $517.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.28 million to $524.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $528.46 million, with estimates ranging from $519.05 million to $537.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 37.22%.

HEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

NYSE HEP traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 259,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.78. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 29.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

