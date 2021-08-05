1inch Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One 1inch coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00005858 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. 1inch has a market cap of $433.38 million and $327.71 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00058858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.15 or 0.00912143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00097127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00042854 BTC.

1inch Coin Profile

1INCH is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

