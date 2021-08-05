Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Up 89.7% This Week

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $46.61 million and $724,040.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 89.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00058858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.15 or 0.00912143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00097127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00042854 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

