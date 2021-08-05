Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,985 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,246. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.77 and a 52-week high of $175.22. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

