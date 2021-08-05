Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.67 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,745 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,663. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

