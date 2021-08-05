Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,744 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 101,981 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 208.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $632.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,213. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $632.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $301.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

