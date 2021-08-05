Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

BSBK stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $150.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.18. Bogota Financial has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bogota Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

