Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 50,000 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,701,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jerry S. Lanchbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,460,773.30.

On Friday, July 9th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $1,631,000.00.

MYGN traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,527. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.80.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

