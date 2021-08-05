Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden Sells 21,344 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

D Keith Oden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88.

On Wednesday, June 9th, D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.07. The stock had a trading volume of 506,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,602. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $152.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.39, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.