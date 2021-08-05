Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 3,667 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $4,982,112.18.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46.

On Monday, May 17th, Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $15.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,290,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124,312. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.70. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

