Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) CEO Chad R. Abraham Sells 2,213 Shares

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $299,086.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PIPR stock traded up $4.66 on Thursday, hitting $135.16. The stock had a trading volume of 83,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,847. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $135.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 31.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.