MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober Sells 9,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $543,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Kober also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, John Kober sold 1,521 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.79. 229,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,338. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

