ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. 3,275,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,308. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.