Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Sells 53,250 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 131.4% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $105.82. 695,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,354. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.40.

