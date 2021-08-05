Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $14 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,751 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.43. 1,476,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,309. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $154.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.08.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.