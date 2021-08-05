The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $333.11. 2,276,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.01. The stock has a market cap of $354.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

