EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00058773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.08 or 0.00905288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00096950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042858 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

BCDT is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars.

