Brokerages Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Target Price at $81.33

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $98.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.82.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

