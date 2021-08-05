TOWER (TOWER) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.53 Million

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, TOWER has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. TOWER has a market cap of $11.53 million and $2.76 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00058773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.08 or 0.00905288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00096950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042858 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

